Olmsted County Housing Team meets to discuss affordable and safe housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester grew roughly 14 percent in a ten-year span, and affordable housing continues to be an issue.

Wednesday, the Olmsted County Housing Team will meet to discuss the county's commitment to housing and homelessness solutions.

Olmsted County is one of several counties in Minnesota that has developed local strategies to end homelessness.

There will be a virtual meeting focused on resources offered in the community, followed by a tour of both the new Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center (ECHO) and the Rochester Community Warming Center.

"The ECHO Center is a place for people to go when they don't know where to turn if they're struggling with their housing," said Olmsted County Director of Housing Redevelopment Authority Dave Dunn. "It allows people an actual place to go and be able to have those housing needs assessed and see where we can help meet them on the way of their housing journey."

Dunn said the county is using subsidies available to them, such as the American Rescue Plan Act Fund, to help decrease rent for people experiencing homelessness.

"A lot of times, the people that we talk to and meet, they're no different than you and I," said Dunn. "A couple of bad breaks, a couple bad choices along the way...it's a situation that many of us can be in. I think a lot of times it's really that stigma to start with and then it's understanding that these people are no different than you and me. Working with and addressing those needs and finding housing helps them to thrive just like it would anyone else."