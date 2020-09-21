Olmsted County Health Dept. gives the green light to reopen Dooley's Pub

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester businesses has been given the green light to reopen after being closed twice due health concerns related to the cornoavirus.

Dooley’s Pub reopened at 11a.m. after a 72-hour suspension of their food and beverage license

Olmsted County Public Health staff met with the owner and manager of Dooley’s pub on Monday and removed the food and beverage license suspension and closure postings.

A video posted by Rochester council member Michael Wojcik had shown unmasked people on a bar at Dooley’s pouring alcohol into customer’s mouths.

Public health director Graham Briggs says the owner has sufficiently updated their COVID-19 preparedness plan.

He explained, “He's making a number of adjustments including closing at midnight for the next couple of weeks and we'll be working with them to make sure that those adjustments are working and are keeping both staff and customers safe.”

Modifications include ensuring proper physical distancing in the bar and updating policies and procedures. However, customers will likely notice the bar closing at midnight for the next two weeks as the biggest adjustment.

Briggs added, “In this situation we saw there was need to take a pause, reassess, work with Dooley's and help them get into a position that they can follow the governor's executive orders and recommendation and the guidance that's out there about COVID-19 and then continue to work with us going forward.”

After the two weeks of closing at midnight the businesses will then determine if the early closure helps to slow the spread of the virus.