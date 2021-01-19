Olmsted County HRA provides homeless population update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Housing Redevelopment Authority is providing an update on homelessness in our area.

During a virtual update the HRA says data was taken from October 2020 OVER 3 DAYS. There were 155 single adults surveyed, 40 youth and 12 families.

Out of the 155 single adults surveyed there were 79 who reported it was their first time being homeless with 70 being homeless for 12 months or more.

The HRA’s Housing Stability program is working to reduce the homeless population in the area.

Housing resource coordinator Trent Fluegel explained, “The more quickly we can engage with someone who has been identified as homeless the more quickly we can help them resolve that and that doesn't necessarily mean getting them into permanent housing.”

Fluegel says the authority may have to get creative to help individuals and families find safe housing.

He added, “We know there's not enough affordable housing in town and there's not enough permanent supportive housing in town so we have to be creative and think how can we get folks, maybe not permanently housed, but at least out of the homeless system.”

He says an alternative to permanent housing can be staying with family or friends during a down period or coordinating a hotel stay.