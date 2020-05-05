Olmsted County HRA Board of Commissioners approves COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A new program in Olmsted County will help those who can't pay their rent during the pandemic.

"There really wasn't that program available to help prevent them from going into the more deep end for needs. And so the purpose of this program is to really do that," said Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Housing Director Dave Dunn.

The Olmsted County HRA Board of Commissioners has approved a new COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. The program will cover 3 months of rent for those who qualify. If funds are available, a family can reapply if they still need help after those 3 months. The client will pay 30% of their income in rent and the HRA will pay the rest.

To qualify for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Loss of job/income due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

2. Income after job loss is less than 60% AMI.

3. Less than $2,000 in liquid assets

4. Maximum benefit is $4,500 per family

The program is expected to launch on Wednesday, May 6th. It will be funded by reallocating money from the HRA's current budget.

This program helps renters, but what about people who are struggling to pay their mortgage?

"I would not be surprised if we came back to this group and talked about some kind of foreclosure or mortgage program here in the next few months because the need is going to be there," Dunn said.