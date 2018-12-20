Power at the Olmsted County Government Center is restored after a circuit breaker fails

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 8 A.M., a circuit breaker in the Detention Center failed. The only way to safely fix it required turning off power in the rest of the Government Center. Power turned off around 9 A.M. and was restored just before 11 A.M.

"It was planned to have an extra breaker on site so our plans actually worked. It's nice to have a spare. We had an electrical contractor that was able to respond quickly, RPU was able to respond quickly, so just thank all of the joint agencies that made it all happen," says director of facilities and building operations Mat Miller.

During the outage, the court's jail arraignments were moved from their scheduled 10:30 A.M. start time to 1:30 P.M. Many morning hearings were rescheduled to be heard on different days, and the rest were heard later in the day once power was back on. "We apologize for any inconvenience any of our court users experienced today while the building had to be closed and are grateful for the close cooperation of all our business partners who worked together to get through this unplanned event," says court administrator Ann Basta.

The City Hall side of the building was not affected by the shutdown.