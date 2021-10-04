Olmsted County GOP comments on new state chair

The Minnesota GOP elected former State Senator David Hann over Businessman Jerry Dettinger as chairperson for the state party on Saturday.

Hann had previously been the Senate Minority Leader in the Minnesota Legislature, representing Minnetonka and Eden Prarie, from 2003 to 2017.

The election of Hann comes after a volatile summer for the Minnesota GOP, who ousted former Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan due to her relationship with federally indicted child sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro.

Olmsted County GOP Chair Chris Brantz said he voted for Hann and hopes his leadership will secure more legislative seats for the party.

"He is going to bring some very effective management to the state party. He is going to work on the finances, making sure everything is in order and making sure there are strong finances and that we do well in the 2022 elections," Brantz said.