Olmsted County Fair weighs canceling upcoming concert amid controversy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Olmsted County Fair's executive board met Wednesday to discuss the future of an upcoming event some community members are calling to be cancelled.

Rapper Prof is scheduled to perform at the fairgrounds the week before the Olmsted County Fair. The musician's former record label cut ties with him last year, citing misogyny in its decision.

While the event is being produced by a third party promoter, the fair board did sign off on the performance. Fair Board Member Brandon Helgeson says he and his counterparts were not aware of this aspect of Prof's background at the time, and while the rapper has not been accused of a crime, acknowledges the more due diligence should have taken place.

"Absolutely. We should own up to when we make mistakes," Helgeson said. "We should have looked at him closer. When we looked at him, when he was presented to us, we looked at the fact that he's a Minnesota-based rapper. The only reason I knew the name was because he had played in Rochester several times, multiple times, multiple different places."

OCF will receive a portion of the revenue generated by the pre-fair event, a new way the organization is leveraging its multi-week lease of the fairgrounds. Helgeson says in the wake of a devastating year, the independent nonprofit has been forced to find new ways to make ends meet.

"It's vital that we have things like this happening to make it so that we can even financially survive." Helgeson continued, "like every agricultural fair, even though we're a bigger one, we struggle financially every year to make sure we can do it, and coming out of a pandemic, that's even tougher."

Helgeson tells KIMT given the fair's current financial status, he believes it's likely the show will go on as planned.

"We have a contractual obligation to these promoters that we need to take into consideration, because these local promoters, local guys, hired a local production company. They now have responsibilities, they have signed contracts and deposits out. So what happens to the fair if we, as a fair, go and say, 'you can't do the show?' We're going to end up having to pay that bill, and quite simply, we can't."

Helgeson also refuted any notion he would financially benefit from the concert. The board member says while he is involved in many Rochester events in different capacities, he answers to boards and committees who oversee decisions.

Helgeson says OCF will likely be issuing a statement about the event before the end of the week, and adds he will be issuing his own persona statement in the near future.