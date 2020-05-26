Olmsted County Fair canceled, alternative options being explored

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Fair will no longer be happening int he traditional sense but organizers say they're working on bring the fair to the community in a way we've never experienced.

The fair was canceled after the Minnesota State Fair decided to no go through with the annual event due to COVID-19.

Now event manager Brandon Helgeson says they're working on creative ways to still host events and raise money for agricultural groups like 4H and FFA.

He explained, "We do have some alternate ideas that we're working on. We have some drive-in options, alternate event ideas that will still allow people to get out and do something, will hopefully allow us to raise money to help the virtual show for 4H and FFA kids or some kind of drive-through or drive-in option just depending on what guidelines say at the time."

Those options could be drive-in movies or concerts. The hope is to have events Thursday through Saturday starting at some point in June.