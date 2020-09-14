Olmsted County Fair Asks Congress For Help

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Organizers of the Olmsted County Fair are asking for help from Congress.

Officials from the fair say coronavirus-related cancellations have put the organization in dire financial straits. They're asking elected leaders to pass the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act.

"If we don't get support from this bill or other areas, you might see a very very different fair for Olmsted County," said Brandon Helgerson, Board Member at the Olmsted County Fair. "And you might see a lot of fairs just simply go away."

After cancelling their flagship event this summer, officials say they need federal funding to support the fair's infrastructure, and keep important community programs alive. They're asking everyone who wants to see the Olmsted County Fair continue as they remember it to call or email Congressman Jim Hagedorn's office and express support for the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act.

In a statement to KIMT News 3, Congressman Hagedorn says he supports the bill, and will keep working to mitigate coronavirus-related losses for fairs across Southern Minnesota.