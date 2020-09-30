Olmsted County Elections staff have a list of precautions in place to keep your mail-in ballot secure

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are less than five weeks until the 2020 election and a lot of Minnesotans are already casting their ballots.

About 300 people a day are going to the Olmsted County Elections office to vote early in-person. If you requested a mail-in ballot, you should have already received it. Olmsted County has sent out 40,000 mail-in ballots to residents since September 18th. Election manager, Katie Smith, explained ballots that are mailed in will be sealed until two weeks before the election to be processed, then it'll be finalized on election night at 8 p.m. She said there are a lot of behind the scenes steps to make sure your mail-in ballot is secure and won't be tampered with. "We have a lot of procedures here in house like a ballot is never left alone with one person, there's always at least two people with every ballot. There's procedures called 'ballot aboard' where people look over every single envelope that comes back to make sure that the person it was sent out to is the person who did vote that ballot," explained Smith.

Olmsted County is on track to have the largest participation of absentee voters this year because of COVID-19. "We've seen a steady increase in absentee voting anyway in years past," explained Smith. "It changed to where it's no excuse absentee voting here in Minnesota, so you don't have to have a reason to vote early. That's your right to choose to do so. It's just really convenient to have a 46 day window instead of just that one day on election day."

If you requested a mail-in ballot but don't want to mail it back, there is a drop box at Olmsted County Elections and the Government Center that's monitored by election staff to make sure it's not messed with. Iowans can begin absentee in-person voting on Monday, October 5th.