Olmsted County Commissioners table decision affecting development project on land where herons nest

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A proposed housing development plan on land in Rochester Township is a subject of recent controversy. As part of the plan, some trees would be cut down and a private road would be constructed through the nesting grounds of a group of great blue herons.

On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners were set to vote on whether or not to change the land designation from resource protected to suburban development. This would allow the developers to take a step forward in the project.

Ultimately, before the board decided to table the agenda item, it heard from people involved in the development and citizens concerned about the birds.

Geologist Jeff Broberg insists the birds will move to another nearby area if the trees are cut down during the right time in the nesting cycle. "These birds are resilient and there's a lot of them. Minnesota has 10,000 lakes and most lakes that I go to have half a dozen herons on them. These are not uncommon birds. They do not have a special status," he explains.

There was a public hearing at the meeting, where multiple community members voiced their opposition to the project. "If something is very, very important and valuable to the people that live in a place, then it's worth protecting and part of your jobs as commissioners and part of the job of the township is to protect that really unique and special resource," says Viki Morris, one of the people who spoke.

The decision is tabled until May 18th. That meeting will not have a public comment period.