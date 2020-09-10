Olmsted County Commission Candidates Clash Over Use of Chokeholds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Candidates for Olmsted County Commission clashed over police use of chokeholds during a voter empowerment forum.

The discussion, hosted by the Rochester NAACP and Rochester Interfaith Immigrant Rights Coalition, included all six candidates vying to represent districts one, five, and seven.

One question that divided candidates evenly was whether officers from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department should be allowed to use chokeholds.

"They're not banned in the State of Minnesota," said Commissioner Jim Bier, the incumbent candidate for district five. "That being said, should we ban them in Olmsted County? I've always been a big believer that we shouldn't have different rules in the State of Minnesota city by city or county by county."

Bier's answer came in sharp contrast to that of his challenger Regina Mustafa, who said she would absolutely call for the elimination of chokeholds.

"When are we going to learn anything from the murder of George Floyd," Mustafa said.

Bier later sought to clarify his answer, saying the killing of George Floyd was a murder, and rogue officers like Derrick Chauvin should be taken off the force.

When asked whether officers in Olmsted County should be allowed to use chokeholds, candidates Wale Elegbide and Stephanie Podulke said they should not. Candidates Mark Thein and Robert "Bucky" Beeman said they would not feel comfortable preventing officers from using chokeholds.