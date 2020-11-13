Clear
Olmsted County, City of Rochester Certify Election Results

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says the unofficial results reported after Election Day matched the now-official results exactly.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County and the City of Rochester have certified their election results.

The Olmsted County Canvassing Board and Rochester City Council reviewed and approved votes for every race and ballot question that appeared on ballots this election cycle.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says the unofficial results reported after Election Day matched the now-official results exactly.

"Everything was as one would want and expect as far as accuracy," Mayor Norton told KIMT News 3. "While everybody has their own candidates, and they may not be happy with the outcome, they can rest assured that the voters that cast their votes and the outcome matched, which is really what this was all about today."

Minnesota will conduct its own state-wide certification of election results using canvassing reports from every county in the state on Tuesday, November 24th.

