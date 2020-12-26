Olmsted County Christmas tree disposal site

If you ever thought about the hassle of getting rid of your tree after the holidays-- it can be as easy as this.

Olmsted County compost site allows residents to drop off their christmas trees every year at no cost so that they can be properly disposed of.

One Rochester resident says he doesn't usually drop off his tree directly after the holiday, but today was an exception.

Ross Torgerson explains, "This is the first time. We've seen that the trees seem a little drier this year whether they cut them too early. We appreciate the City of Rochester giving us the opportunity to bring our trees here for disposal."

Olmsted County doesn't ask for much when dropping trees off -- just that you remove the stand, ornaments, and lights ahead of time.

Torgerson adds, "Some people will leave the bags on, or they forget their ornaments and stuff -- but these get ground up and they go into the compost-- which hundreds and hundreds of people use every year in their garden."

You can drop off your tree at the compost site from now until the end of March any day of the week during daylight hours.