Olmsted County COVID impact survey is now online

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A survey on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Olmsted County is now online.

The Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning (CHAP) COVID-19 Impact Survey has been mailed to 2,000 random households. Anyone who did not receive a survey by mail can now complete one online.

Olmsted County says the survey takes an estimated 15 minutes to complete and asks questions related to clinical care, the physical environment, personal behaviors, and other factors that affect our health. Surveys must be completed by 5 pm on February 28.

Survey instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Somali.