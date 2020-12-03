Olmsted County COVID Response team creates new, online ways for contact tracing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new options for contact tracing in Olmsted County as the Public Health Department says it's returning to regular operations.

Mid-November Olmsted County Public Health put a halt to contact tracing every positive case due to the overwhelming amount of cases. The COVID Response team has since created more online resources for people.

If an individiaul receives a positive test, they can now go to Olmsted County Public Health's website and send out a text to those they may have exposed to the virus with basic information from the county.

"We had an excellent response from the community. The community was very supportive in the midst of what was happening," says Chief of Olmsted County COVID Response Team's Daniel Jensen.

Jensen asks the community to continue to contact trace themselves because everything helps.