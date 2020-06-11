Olmsted County COVID-19 testing sites to continue throughout the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in 20 states.

Locally, there’s still a steady stream of patients at coronavirus testing sites in Olmsted County.

At the Graham Park collaborative collection site 135 people were tested yesterday according to Olmsted Public Health Department.

Since opening on March 23rd there’s been an average of 91 tests per day. The slowest days being the weekends.

The plan is to continue throughout the summer although the site locations or times may change.

The public health department says sites like Graham Park can help reach those who medically under served.

Communications Coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health Kari Etrheim said, “Because we have OMC and Mayo and public health we're able to run anyone through that collection site that may not be affiliated with a medical care provider. That's one of the concerns about reaching the under-served.”

If you don’t have insurance you can call the OMC nurse line and go through the screening process. You’ll then be able to go through the testing site.

