Olmsted County Builds New Courtroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is taking steps to address a coronavirus-related backlog of court cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, officials have struggled to find space to hold jury trials that can accommodate for social distancing, which has delayed several felony trials. Olmsted County is now working to build a new, larger courtroom with cares act funding.

County Commissioner Mark Thein says this new courtroom will help ensure the due process rights of people in Olmsted County.

"If you're charged with a felony, and you don't have your day in front of the judge, you're basically in limbo in a jail until you can get that day in front of the judge," said Thein. "So that's justice denied there basically by not giving you your day in front of the judge. And if you're a victim of crime or a citizen in this community, you want to know that we are prosecuting felonies, so when someone committs a crime, we prosecute them to the fullest and they get their day in front of the judge and move forward."

Thein says the new courtroom is expected to be completed and functional sometime in January.