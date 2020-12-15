Olmsted County Board of Commissioners takes a stance against conversion therapy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of banning the practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota.

The Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission played an important role in getting the issue through the board.

“Olmsted County aims to be a welcoming place for individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities,” said Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission member Shikha Kumar. “With today’s resolution, Olmsted County has delivered the message that all LGBTQ+ people in the county should be free from ineffective, fraudulent, and damaging treatment.”

The Rochester City Council passed a resolution in September making the same stance.

A statewide ban passed in the House last year, but failed to pass in the republican-controlled Senate, so Minnesota has yet to put a stop to the practice, although several municipalities have made their own bans.

Conversion therapy is based on the presumption that being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer is a mental disorder that can be corrected. This is an argument discredited by medical and psychiatrict experts.

"What we really do need is the need for acceptance and that everyone's life and how they choose to live it should be honored and respected and not something to be shamed," says local human rights activist Vangie Castro.

Conversion therapy is currently banned in 20 states.