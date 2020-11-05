Olmsted County Board of Commissioners remain in office

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County voters have decided to keep the County Board of Commissioners seated.

Among the commissioners who will retain their seats is Mark thein, collecting roughly three quarters of the vote. Voters also gave incumbents Stephanie Podulke and Jim Bier victories. District Three Commissioner Gregg Wright was running unopposed. For his part, Thien says voters recognized what they had.

He says "Difficult times coming up financially with the state of Minnesota being in financial trouble they're going to try to pass some costs onto the counties, and we're going to have an experienced board that's going to figure out ways to operate even more efficiently with less money and still provide the services that we need to."

Although the winners all retained their seats by wide margins, the vote will remain unofficial until next week on November 10th.