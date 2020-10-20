Olmsted County Board gives update on COVID-19 programs

ROCHESTER, MN- The board room might have been quiet and empty but the meeting still went on. The Olmsted County Board had its weekly Health, Housing, and Human Services meeting virtually on Tuesday. During the meeting, the board gave updates on two COVID programs.

Any family that has been financially impacted by COVID-19 can still apply for the Emergency Assistance Eligibilty program. The program helps families with overdue expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, and homeowners insurance. The Olmsted County Board has recieved $3.5 million to help pay for those overdue expenses.

Since its launch in August, 475 families have been apart of it. According to the board, the number of families apart of it for October remains down compared to September. Last month, 236 families were apart of it. Currently, there 144 families apart of it for this month.

The board also discussed the Covid Housing Assistance Program, another program that provides financial assistance to people impacted by the pandemic.

"We still have some money left but we can push out more dollars," said Olmsted County Director of Family Support & Assistance Corrine Erickson.

Any money not used for this particular program will need to be paid back to Minnesota Housing. Both programs will run until December. Families who think they need help are encouraged to call Family Support and Housing. Their number can be found here