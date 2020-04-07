Olmsted County Attorney's Office will have to reschedule thousands of court hearings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The The Olmsted County Attorney's Office will have to reschedule 6 weeks worth of court hearings. That's thousands of cases.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said the court is still holding emergency type of cases, such as if someone is arrested and needs to be in front of a judge right away or protective hearings for adults and children. He said they're having hearings for people in jail as well, so folks who are out of custody just have to wait until they can be rescheduled. The court house is now only down to using 2 court rooms and Ostrem explained there are significant precautions in place for those rooms.

Ostrem said there's a lot of pressure after all of this is over to get everything back up and running. "They all have to be put right back into the courts calendar," said Ostrem. "Obviously, we have a very busy court calendar anyways, so to cram those 6 weeks worth of hearings back into an already busy schedule is gonna be a bit of a challenge for everybody." The court has also suspended some rules. "The right to a speedy trial has been suspended at this time," explained Ostrem. "How they reinstate those, we don't know yet and that will also put significant pressure on the whole rescheduling piece of it as well."

Attorney Ostrem said when the Chief Justice issued her order, it was through April 22nd and starting on the 27th, they have full calendars again. However, he isn't really sure how long it will stay this way. He explained he's anxious to see how they will plan everything for after the orders are lifted.