Olmsted County Attorney gives case backlog and hiring update

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem gave a case backlog and hiring update to the Administrative Committee on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Ostrem previously asked the Committee to hire five new provisional two-year positions for the Attorney's office in July.

The County has since hired an adult criminal prosecutor and a civil victims witness assistant, which Ostrem said was an internal hire.

Ostrem asked the Committee to hire only one more person, instead of three, bringing the total to three new hires.

The last position to be filled will be a criminal legal assistant, which Ostrem said will assist in upcoming trial cases.

"We are going to start doing a lot of trials starting in January. We know we are at least going to do two felony trial calenders a week, so we are going to have a need there but we are also going to need someone that can do spreadsheets, that can do reports, that can tell us what we are doing and what we are effective at too," Ostrem said.