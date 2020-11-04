Olmsted County Attorney gives perspective on election-related lawsuits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday afternoon, President Trump's campaign says it filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan. Election-related lawsuits are popping up all over the country over counting ballots, especially in battleground states where margins are thin.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Olmsted County Mark Ostrem about what these lawsuits mean, what we may be able to expect, and what it means for Minnesota.

Attorney Ostrem says these lawsuits ar messy, and need to happen quickly. He explains ballot counting in Minnesota went rather smoothly and was timely, but in states taking a longer time, it opens doors for people to question why it's taking longer.

Ostrem tells KIMT these legal actions freeze the situation so someone can take a look to see if the process can continue, or needs to be changed.

"In Minnesota, I really don't think we're going to see serious problems. Some of the other states where they're taking such a long time to count their absentee ballots, that may be a little bit of a different story in some of those jurisdictions depending on their local rules as far as receiving them and things like that," Ostrem explains.

Olmsted County was sued in July by the Minnesota Voters Alliance, challenging the county's absentee ballot review board. That was resolved in about 30 days, which according to Ostrem, is quick in judicial speeds.

To Ostrem's knowledge, there are currently no legal battles in the county or state over ballot counting.

Republicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Trump's reelection.