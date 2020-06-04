Olmsted County Attorney explains charges against former MPD officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday afternoon, the other three former officers involved in George Floyd's death made their first court appearance. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao appeared in a Hennepin County courtroom, where they were granted $1 million in bail, or $750,000 with conditions.

They face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder charges, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem to gain some insight on what these charges mean. He explaisn the aiding and abetting terms essentially mean the officers intentional continued the efforts of what Chauvin was doing.

"Chauvin had his knee down on Mr. Floyd and the other 2 officers, couple officers helped in other ways keep him down and continue the efforts that Chauvin was doing, and the third officer was kind of, I will say, it appears he was standing guard or otherwise preventing anybody else from continuing to provide any sort of assistance," explains Ostrem. "The whole concept of second degree murder is basically that in the course of commiting a felony, you caused a death. That's really as simple about as you can get with second degree murder. Then the manslaughter is basically you're so negligient in commiting an act, that someone dies."

The other former officer, Derek Chauvin, is facing the most serious charges. This week, it was upgraded to second degree unintentional murder. He still faces third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Ostrem tells KIMT from a prosecutorial perspective, he thinks second degree is easier to prove than third degree "because you prove the underlying felony assault and the death is obvious. On the new charge, on the third degree, you basically have to prove he was acting with such a depraved mind, that he caused this act, caused the death. Then you get into a whole lot more difficulty I think in proving that he was acting in such a depraved way that he caused the death, opposed to it being just an intentional act."

George Floyd's family's attorney is calling for first degree charges against Chauvin.

Olmsted County Attorney Ostrem tells KIMT not many first degree murder charges are filed in the state. "The primary difference between first degree and second degree homicide is the concept of premeditation, that there was a plan and the plan has got to be more than a suggestion that it was a racial plan. It has to be pretty specific to this victim from this offender," he says.