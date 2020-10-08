Olmsted County announces new grant opportunity for businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners is announcing the second round of grant funding for organizations affected by COVID-19.

The county says it will be granting over $1 million to businesses in conjunction with Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. Applicants will need to demonstrate financial hardship caused by coronavirus, specifically a 15% decrease in net profit or greater.

Olmsted County officials say they've eased requirements since the first round grants, and encourage every eligible local business to look into applying.

"If you think about it, potentially you can get up to $15,000, and you're investing about 30 minutes of your time applying," said Wilfredo Roman Catala, Chief Executive Officer of Olmsted County. "It's a huge return on your investment if you're a business."

Priority will be given to several types of businesses, namely those directly impacted by shutdown orders. Some businesses will not be eligible for this program, such as home-based businesses.

Applications for the program will be accepted through October 18th. You can learn more by visiting this page.