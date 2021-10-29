After decades of service, Olmsted County Adult Detention Center teacher retires

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Bonnie Sawyer is moving onto her next chapter. The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center teacher retired on Thursday. Sawyer spent 24 years teaching detainees at the facility.

The longtime public servant felt it was just the right time to retire. She started teaching at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center back in 1997.

"Often people think of the jail as a negative place and of course, there is negativity about it but inside everyone, there's goodness. If you look for it, it's there," says Sawyer. "Almost across the board, I've just really thoroughly enjoyed all the students and they've just been so inspiring to work with."

Sawyer will miss the students the most. She plans to spend retirement traveling and writing a children's book.