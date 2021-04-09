Clear

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center offers COVID vaccines to detainees

The center wants to avoid a positive case that may quickly spread among the jail population.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 1:09 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time COVID-19 vaccines are being offered and given to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainees.

The center wants to avoid a positive case that may quickly spread among the jail population.

However, because of guidelines and vaccine availability this week is the first time they've been been able to get vaccinated.

Captain of Operations Macey Tesmer says 19 our of nearly 75 detainees signed up to receive a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tesmer says since not all staff members are vaccinated there's a risk an employee will bring the virus into the center and cause an outbreak.

She explained, "This is a congregate living facility, just like a nursing home would be, so if we had a detainee that made it to a general population unit that was COVID positive that person could infect up to 20 or 30 other people and then we'd have a pretty significant outbreak."

The center also had to wait for public health to receive the J&J vaccine since it's one dose.

"We waited until public health was able to get a batch of Johnson & Johnson because it's a one shot thing and some of our folks won't be in custody by the time they would need their second shot and it will be a little bit tougher to track folks down to get that done so we waited until we could do the one shot dose," added Tesmer.

The center hopes to offer another round of vaccinations in the future but, will again, have to wait for another supply of one dose vaccinations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 535182

Reported Deaths: 7000
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1115361664
Ramsey46218845
Dakota40740413
Anoka36822411
Washington24005273
Stearns20346213
St. Louis16190293
Scott15294115
Wright14144124
Olmsted1251295
Sherburne1002978
Carver929642
Clay759889
Rice7329100
Blue Earth672640
Kandiyohi615179
Crow Wing582386
Chisago532448
Otter Tail527273
Benton513396
Mower444232
Winona433749
Douglas428670
Goodhue426170
Nobles395147
Morrison378257
McLeod375554
Beltrami363657
Polk357166
Isanti353559
Itasca352951
Steele343414
Becker338748
Lyon338648
Carlton319652
Freeborn316028
Pine303021
Nicollet294942
Brown286639
Mille Lacs266047
Todd263430
Le Sueur262522
Cass238226
Waseca224820
Meeker224537
Martin207829
Wabasha19743
Roseau191618
Dodge16714
Hubbard166441
Renville165143
Houston161714
Redwood161735
Cottonwood150820
Fillmore14999
Pennington148418
Chippewa143436
Faribault141019
Wadena139020
Sibley131610
Aitkin125136
Watonwan12389
Kanabec122921
Rock120418
Jackson111610
Yellow Medicine107518
Pipestone106525
Murray10059
Pope9776
Swift96318
Marshall83417
Stevens78510
Lake77419
Wilkin75112
Clearwater75014
Koochiching73011
Lac qui Parle72822
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5502
Grant5328
Norman5089
Mahnomen4877
Unassigned47878
Kittson43222
Red Lake3766
Traverse3585
Lake of the Woods2862
Cook1420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 353509

Reported Deaths: 5784
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55244595
Linn20071328
Scott18547234
Black Hawk15409306
Woodbury14710219
Johnson1377880
Dubuque12958202
Dallas1078396
Pottawattamie10539158
Story1020447
Warren545286
Clinton529089
Cerro Gordo516986
Webster506090
Sioux501373
Marshall475874
Muscatine451096
Des Moines437764
Wapello4233120
Buena Vista420740
Jasper405770
Plymouth392579
Lee366155
Marion352975
Jones291655
Henry285137
Bremer277960
Carroll277450
Crawford261339
Boone255231
Benton248655
Washington247149
Dickinson236543
Mahaska221849
Jackson216642
Kossuth210961
Clay206825
Tama206069
Delaware199339
Winneshiek191233
Page188220
Buchanan186331
Fayette182541
Cedar182123
Wright178035
Hardin177542
Hamilton176649
Harrison174073
Clayton165155
Butler161534
Mills156820
Cherokee155738
Floyd153742
Lyon152741
Poweshiek151833
Madison151719
Allamakee149051
Iowa144524
Hancock142234
Winnebago135031
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet126040
Appanoose125947
Louisa125748
Sac125419
Mitchell125241
Shelby125135
Union123332
Chickasaw121815
Humboldt117826
Guthrie116528
Franklin112221
Palo Alto109222
Howard102322
Unassigned9990
Montgomery99237
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92628
Ida88033
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76210
Lucas74822
Osceola72816
Worth6958
Taylor64412
Fremont60110
Decatur5879
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53322
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weatjher 4/9

Image

Defending the Legacy: Lourdes aims high this season

Image

Rochester Grizzlies in a must-win situation

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/8/21)

Image

Mayo doctor discusses importance of youth sports and staying active

Image

An IA bill would allow alcohol delivery via an app

Image

U.S. Sen. Smith discusses Covid relief funding in Rochester

Image

What do I do if I lose my Covid-19 vaccination card?

Image

Minority Health Awareness Month

Image

Rochester mosque holds vaccination event

Community Events