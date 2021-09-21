Olmsted County 2021 Food Security Assessment complete

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Through funding from the Southeastern Regional Sustainability and Development Partnerships, county government and other organizations completed the Olmsted County 2021 Food Security Assessment.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased food insecurity in Olmsted County, which was previously at a historic low in the county and nationwide pre-pandemic. In 2019, 7% of Olmsted County residents were food insecure. That number jumped to 9% in 2020. The numbers are even higher for children.

The assessment looked at a variety of factors to assess hunger in the county and possible solutions. Food insecurity in the county is tied to economic segregation, historic redlining, race, and lack of transportation.

From the assessment, partners involved in the project learned that food insecurity is a public health issue that requires holistic solutions. It's not as simple as adding a new grocery store.

"People really want a hand-up, not a hand-out when they come to a food program. They want to be made to feel normal," says Jennifer Belisle from Channel One Regional Food Bank.

The assessment found strategies similar communities are using, such as establishing a food security coalition, creating a full-time county food systems coordinator position, and having more frequent and direct bus routes to food pantries and grocery stores.