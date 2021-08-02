OLMSTED COUNTY RECCOMMENDS MASKING INDOORS

ROCHESTER, MINN -- The Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC are issuing a new classification system for when face coverings are recommended indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Olmsted County has now reached the threshold for when these recommendations go into effect. Olmsted County, therefore, recommends that everyone wear a face-covering even if they are vaccinated in the following situations:

In public, indoor settings in areas with substantial or high community transmission (which includes Olmsted County currently.)

Where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.

If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated, or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

Olmsted County is hosting a press brief on august 3, 2021.