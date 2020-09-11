Olmsted County encourages residents to participate in Welcome Week

ROCHESTER, Minn- Starting tomorrow, Olmsted County and the City of Rochester will be celebrating welcoming week. Last Tuesday Olmsted County proclaimed the coming week as welcoming week. Welcoming week will promote inclusiveness, encouraging residents and visitors to build connections with immigrants and refugees. Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden says this is just one step forward.

"Building the social fabric for being inclusive doesn’t happen in a day a week or month,” said Kiscaden. “It really takes a lot of intention from all sectors of the community.”

Welcoming week officially starts September 12th and runs until September 20th.

Here's a list of actions residents can participate in the Rochester area.

Visit the Rochester Front Door Project: Between Monday, September 14 and Friday, September 18, 2020, photos from the Rochester Front Door Project will be available for viewing in the Government Center Rotunda, outside of the Council/Board Chambers, during Government Center hours. On Saturday, September 19, 2020, the photos will be on display at 125 Live, as a part of the Pop-up Med City Arts Festival. The Front Door Project documents, through photos and narratives, a diverse selection of Rochester neighbors living through the COVID-19 stay-at-home order in April 2020. Following physical distancing protocols, Fagan Studios took the photos while representatives from the United Way and RNeighbors interviewed each household.

· Attend the Welcoming America livestream event tomorrow: Welcoming America is hosting a free, livestream event for Welcoming Week on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. Central which will feature exciting music, dance performances, inspiring personal stories, and more. You may RSVP now for the livestream event or plan to join in right at 2 p.m. on Facebook or YouTube.

· Build connections: If you haven’t already starting building connections with immigrants and refugees in the community, this is a great time to start. There are local organizations to contact to learn more about how you can build connections with these individuals and families in our community such as the Diversity Council and the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA).

· Get involved on social media: Are you a welcomer? Do you believe our community is strengthened by diversity? Do you support immigrants and refugees in our area? Show that you are a welcomer by taking a photo of yourself holding a sign. Signs can be downloaded in many languages. When posting to social media, be sure to tag @OlmstedCounty and @CityofRochester and use the hashtags #WelcomingWeek, #CreatingHomeTogether, and #rochmn.