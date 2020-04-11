Clear
Donating homemade face masks in SE Minnesota

Many locations in Olmsted County are now accepting mask donations.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 7:59 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - With a nationwide shortage of face masks, you can now donate them in Rochester. The Zumbro Valley Medical Society is redistributing masks to workers at Mayo, Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted Medical Center and other community organizations.

Executive Director Beth Kangas said donating the masks can help bring the community together during this pandemic.

"It feels like something that's made with care and love when we are so far apart from each other," Kangas said. "I'd like to think to think of them as a symbol of bringing us together."

Drop off locations

Rochester Public Schools: (Weekdays from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM)

• Franklin Elementary School, 1801 9th Ave SE – Door 1
• Jefferson Elementary School, 1201 10th Ave NE – Door 1 and 2
• Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th Street NW – Door 1
• Sunset Terrace Elementary School, 1707 19th Ave NW – Door 1

Rochester Fire Stations: 24/7

• Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway
• Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE
• Fire Station 3: 2755 2nd Street SW
• Fire Station 4: 1875 41st Street NW
• Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

Mayo Clinic accepts drive-up donations from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Weekdays:

• Gonda Building, 200 First Street SW -- East entrance
• Mayo Family Clinic Southeast, 4544 Canal Place SE

Olmsted Medical Center accepts finished masks weekdays, 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Olmsted Medical Center’s Marketing and Foundation Offices at:

• 102 Elton Hills Drive

