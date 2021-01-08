Olmsted County awarded $1.1 million to help house homeless community members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is receiving over one million dollars to help house people experiencing homelessness.

The $1.1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services will fully fund operations at the Rochester Community Warming Center and The Creek, a short-term shelter in Rochester, through January of 2022.

Funding for the facilities was set to run out just next month. Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn says the grant comes at a pivotal moment, with cold weather threatening the safety of our most vulnerable populations.

"We know it's probably only a matter of time still before we get weather that can be deadly. And so being able to keep people safe is of the utmost importance. And what this grant allows us to do is, for the remainder of this year, to keep people safe who are unsheltered and out in the community."

Olmsted County says the warming center has provided emergency shelter to more than 250 people since March of last year.