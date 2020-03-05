Clear
Olmsted Co. water rescue began with dog going through ice before people attempted to help

KIMT photo. Authorities conducted a water rescue Wednesday in Olmsted County.

Everyone was estimated to be in the water for 20-25 minutes before the rescue was completed.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 8:49 AM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 10:14 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An ice rescue Wednesday in Olmsted County began when a dog fell through the ice.

The sheriff's office said at 4:14 p.m., Pine Island Fire and authorities responded to the 12000 block of Sunset Bay.

Debra Jenkinson, 61, of Zumbro Falls, was using a kayak to get to her dog that fell in the ice when the kayak began taking on water.

Two witnesses, 67-year-old Albert Smisek, of Rochester, and Ronald Welke, 68, of Rochester, saw what was happening and attempted to help.

The two men were ice fishing with a self-propelled fishing vehicle called a Wilcraft. The men ended up falling through with that vehicle. Jenkinson was estimated to be in the water for 20-25 minutes before the rescue was completed.

She was taken to the hospital but no injuries were reported.

"The dog was provided care by a neighbor of the female. The Sheriff’s Office is advising all people to simply stay off the ice unless you are 100% certain the ice is thick enough to support you. With our recent span of warm temperatures and a forecast of continued warmth, the ice will quickly dissipate making it unsafe for travel," the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said. 

