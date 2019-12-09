Olmsted Co. traffic stop results in potential stolen vehicle, drug charges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A search for a man with a warrant resulted in two arrests in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were in the 6500 block of W. River Rd. NW early Sunday morning looking for a suspect they believed was staying in the house.

A deputy located a 2006 silver Grand Prix and followed that car on Highway 52 until other squad cars arrived to help.

Matthew Short, 31, of Rochester, was taken into custody and is potentially facing a stolen vehicle charge.

A passenger, 40-year-old Norman McCloy, was found with .26 grams of methamphetamine. He could face drug charges.