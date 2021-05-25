Olmsted Co. tops 100 deaths related to COVID-19

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County has topped 100 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

According to state data, the county has had 102 people die as a result of the coronavirus.

"This was a number I had hoped we would never hit," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said on social media. "Please continue to use precautions, wear a mask if unvaccinated, keep a safe distance from children and others not vaccinated. My heart goes out to all the family and friends affected by these losses."

Cerro Gordo County in northern Iowa is closing in on 100 deaths. Currently, the county has reported 89 people have died due to the virus.

Deaths by county due to COVID-19:

Olmsted - 102

Mower - 32

Freeborn - 30

Dodge - 3

Fillmore - 10

Cerro Gordo - 89

Winnebago - 31

Hancock - 34

Worth - 8

Mitchell - 42

Floyd - 42

Howard - 22

Winneshiek - 35