Olmsted Co. survey shows significant impacts to mental health, substance abuse during pandemic

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What were the repercussions of a pandemic that halted life as we knew it?

A wide-ranging survey conducted in Olmsted County shows that mental health worsened significantly while substance abuse spiked.

The survey said that 58 percent of people said their mental health got worse compared to 11 percent that answered no.

Another major impact was hosting stability, where well over 50 percent of people said their stability decreased.

For the complete survey, click here.

Physical Health Got Worse During the Pandemic

Yes 58.16%

No 18.10%

Any Health Care Delay

Yes 30.46%

No 15.25%

Mental Health Care Delay

Yes 69.81%

No 19.77%

Mental Health Got Worse During the Pandemic

Yes 57.78%

No 11.41%

Substance Use Increase During the Pandemic

Yes 34.15%

No 21.40%

Concerned About Substance Use Increase

Yes 44.07%

No 23.26%

Experienced Discrimination

Yes 31.61%

No 16.99%

Financially Stressed

Financially Stressed 35.53%

Not Financially Stressed 17.65%

Household Income Decreased During the Pandemic

Yes 34.72%

No 20.46%

Housing Stability Decreased During the Pandemic

Yes 56.25%

No 22.17%