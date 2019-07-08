Olmsted Co. roads closed after weekend flooding

OLMSTED CO., Minn. -- Olmsted County Public Works warned drivers Monday morning that some county roads were still closed after weekend flooding.
As of 8:55 a.m. on Monday, the following roads were blocked off:
- County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 5 ¼ mile north of CSAH 25
- County Road (CR) 105 between CR 103 and CSAH 4
- CR 103 from the intersection with CR 105 for 2000 feet east
- CSAH 31 from CSAH 3 to River Heights Court NW
- CSAH 15 from CSAH 25 to CR 117
- CSAH 3 south of Salem Corners for 2 miles
- CR 125 from Arrowhead Lane SW to the entrance of Mayowood
- CSAH 25 from CSAH 3 going west to 109 Avenue SW
