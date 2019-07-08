Clear

Olmsted Co. roads closed after weekend flooding

Those with Olmsted Co. Public Works are continuing to update drivers about the closures.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

OLMSTED CO., Minn. -- Olmsted County Public Works warned drivers Monday morning that some county roads were still closed after weekend flooding.

As of 8:55 a.m. on Monday, the following roads were blocked off:

  • County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 5 ¼ mile north of CSAH 25
  • County Road (CR) 105 between CR 103 and CSAH 4
  • CR 103 from the intersection with CR 105 for 2000 feet east
  • CSAH 31 from CSAH 3 to River Heights Court NW
  • CSAH 15 from CSAH 25 to CR 117
  • CSAH 3 south of Salem Corners for 2 miles
  • CR 125 from Arrowhead Lane SW to the entrance of Mayowood
  • CSAH 25 from CSAH 3 going west to 109 Avenue SW

