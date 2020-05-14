Olmsted Co. launches Face Mask Locator

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- Residents can now find homemade masks in our area through the Face Mask Locator within "Find Local Resources" on the Olmsted County COVID-19 Coronavirus Website.
It displays locations, prices, turnaround time, details about the masks, and contact information.
