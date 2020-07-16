Olmsted Co. public health says spreading COVID is about behavior, not location

ROCHESTER, Minn. – When it comes to contracting COVID-19, it’s not where you are but what you do.

That’s the message from Olmsted County Public Health a week after it called for people who frequented bars and restaurants in downtown Rochester to get tested. Director of Public Health Graham Briggs says they’ve now identified 58 coronavirus cases linked to social settings in downtown Rochester between June 15 and July 9.

But Briggs says they want to emphasize that it’s not the location but the behavior that matters. Briggs says they have not found any coronavirus cases in establishments where staff and customers consistently wear masks and practice social distancing. He says the main thing spreading the virus, whether in Rochester or across the country, is when people don’t follow those practices.

Briggs says there was a recent instance in another state of a salon where two stylists tested positive for COVID-19 but both the stylists and their customers consistently wore masks and after checking 139 salon customers, public health officials didn’t find even one of them had been infected.

Olmsted County Public Health says there has been a big increase in people using the Graham Park COVID-19 testing site. 1,894 people visited the site from July 10 through July 12 after the call for people who visited downtown Rochester to get tested. A record high of 807 people the used the Graham Park set on Monday, followed by 500 Tuesday and 581 Wednesday.

Briggs says he wants to thank Olmsted County residents as well as bars and restaurants for following coronavirus safety guidelines. He says it demonstrates we can keep businesses open and keep the community safe at the same time.