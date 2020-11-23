Olmsted Co. officials trying to identify man who may be connected to car thefts

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a person thought to be involved in at least one vehicle break-in and could be connected to others.

The sheriff's office said it was called to the 500 block of 10th Ave. NE in Stewartville on Saturday at 3:43 a.m. after a male woke up to an alert from his Ring doorbell showing someone at his car.

The victim checked the video and saw someone trying to get into his locked vehicle.

Later that day, at 8:13 p.m., a call came in from the 300 block of Georgetown Dr. SE of a report of a person who had a 12-gauge shotgun worth $1,000 stolen from a truck that was parked in his driveway.