Olmsted Co. man charged for assault, allegedly pulled gun on 2 people

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 24-year-old Stewartville man is accused of pulling a gun on a man and woman.

The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of Heron Dr. NW in Stewartville.

A man, 21, and woman, 24, went to the location to drop off the property to Shaun Whitney, who had recently broken up with the woman.

When the two arrived, Whitney allegedly approached the vehicle, opened the door and started throwing punches at the man.

When the female stepped in, Whitney allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the male victim.

Whitney was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, domestic assault and fifth-degree domestic assault.