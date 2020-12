OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 54-year-old Olmsted County man is facing a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

The sheriff's office said Timothy Griffin, 54, of Rock Dell Township, was arrested Tuesday and admitted to the sex acts against a child when interviewed by authorities.

The acts, which spanned years, were reported Tuesday and Griffin was in custody by 5 p.m.

Griffin is facing three felony charges.