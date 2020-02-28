Olmsted Co. leaders lay out 3 important steps addressing Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A month-long project to prepare for the Coronavirus by Olmsted County leaders revolves around three steps.

"The City of Rochester has a Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) that includes a Pandemic Annex. Each department has COOP team members who will update the plan, attend training, and participate in exercises to prepare for disruption," the city said.

In a press release issued Friday, Olmsted County, Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Rochester International Airport laid out steps to prepare for the Coronavirus.

"Rochester residents are encouraged to take three main steps. The first is to be informed. The latest information can be found from Olmsted County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The second step is to reduce your risk of getting spreading COVID-19 virus. This includes taking precautionary measures like a person would for cold and the flu. Examples include staying home when you are sick, cover your cough and sneeze and practicing good hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Finally, if you have questions or concerns, please contact the appropriate agency," the city said.

Ken Jones, Director of Emergency Management, issued the following statement:

“The City of Rochester is working proactively with Olmsted County Public Health Services COVID-19 virus. We know that more

can be accomplished by working together in a coordinated way. As a City, we are taking steps to ensure our services continue to operate,” Jones said.