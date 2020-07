BYRON, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a vehicle and a hit and run investigation is underway.

Authorities were called Monday at 6:25 p.m. near 9th St. NW and 2nd Ave. NW when a boy was struck by a small red car.

According to the boy, who had minor injuries, the driver got out to check on him before leaving.

He is described as a white male in his 40s who was wearing glasses.