Olmsted Co. injury crash a reminder of importance to secure items in bed of a truck

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle accident that was caused due to an unsecured load Monday has resulted in a citation to a Kasson teen.

The accident resulted in serious injuries to a woman when items flew out the back of a truck on 75th St.

Authorities said the 17-year-old male from Kasson said he thought enough weight in the back of his truck so items weren't tied down.

The driver was identified after the husband of the driver who was hurt went back to the scene and collected items that had a name on it.