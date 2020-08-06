Olmsted Co. health officials report spike in new coronavirus cases

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Health officials announced a one-day jump of 39 positive coronavirus cases in Olmsted County. That number would be the highest number of new cases in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials did say they aren't sure if that is an accurate number of if some cases that have been missed in the past are being added now.

The county now has 1,688 total cases with 1,528 of those being recovered. The county has reported 23 deaths.

On Wednesday, 438 people used the Graham Park testing location.

About one percent of the county's population has had a positive test.