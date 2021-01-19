Olmsted Co. health officials: 12 percent of county has received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccination

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - By the end of January, Olmsted County health officials expect to have completed COVID-19 vaccinations to priority groups 1A one and two groups.

As of Tuesday, around 12 percent of Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Everyone is working toward the same goal: effective and efficient vaccination of as many people as possible, as soon as possible. We anticipate having enough vaccine for everyone who wants it in 2021," Olmsted County health officials said. "On January 18, the State of Minnesota announced that Rochester is among nine locations in Minnesota to pilot a small amount of COVID-19 vaccine through community settings. The State of Minnesota is leading this pilot. Eligible individuals will include Minnesotans age 65 and older as well as K-12 educators and childcare providers."