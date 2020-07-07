Olmsted Co. health leader backs Rochester mask requirement, calls it one of 'best tools'

“Now is the time to be concerned” - Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs gives COVID-19 update at Board of County Commissioners Meeting #RochMN pic.twitter.com/QIvleb3Qyl — Calyn Thompson (@CalynTReports) July 7, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Public Health director said Tuesday he supports Rochester’s passing of a mask requirement.

A day after the city put the requirement in place, Graham Briggs said the “best tools we have when it comes to COVID-19 is social distancing and mask use.”

By a 6-1 vote Monday, the Rochester City Council mandated the wearing of face masks to fight the surging coronavirus pandemic.

The mask requirement will go into effect on July 8 and face masks will be mandatory in any indoor public space, such as bars, restaurants, retail stores, and public transportation.

Violating the order is not a criminal offense. However, any individual who doesn't wear a mask in applicable areas can/will be asked to leave by an authorized representative of the business or organization. If the individual refuses to leave, Rochester police may enforce trespassing laws or any other law the individual may violate.

The mask mandate will end on September 4th, when Minnesota’s peacetime emergency ends, or when Olmsted County and Mayo Clinic say it is no longer necessary.

As of Tuesday morning, Olmsted County had more than 1,125 positive coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.

“Now is the time to be concerned,” Briggs said.