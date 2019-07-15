Clear

Olmsted Co. deputy injured after being pushed down flight of stairs; 1 man in custody

Authorities said man was tased before he got up and pushed a female deputy down a flight of stairs.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 11:04 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he pushed a deputy down a flight of stairs that resulted in injuries.

Tyler Noreen, 20, of Brook Park, Minnesota, is facing charges of third-degree felony assault, fourth-degree felony assault of an officer, felony obstruction of the legal process and fleeing on foot.

Authorities said Noreen was stopped Saturday morning in the 400 block of 5th Ave. SE after driving with expired registration.

Noreen allegedly did not listen to the deputy’s instructions and began walking away.

After repeated commands, the deputy deployed a taser when Noreen was trying to go into a residence.

Authorities said Noreen pulled out the probes, charged the deputy and pushed her down a flight of stairs before fleeing.

She needed stitches on her lip and had other injuries expected to keep her out of work.
Two hours later after a manhunt, Noreen turned himself into a conservation officer at the residence.

